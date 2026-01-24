Kadiyam emerges as India’s leading horticulture hub

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Spread across nearly 5,000 acres, Kadiyam has emerged as one of India’s most vibrant horticulture hubs, with around 2,500 nurseries attracting plant lovers, traders and exporters from across the country and abroad.

From ornamental varieties to high-value exotic species, Kadiyam today stands tall on the global horticulture map.

The nurseries cultivate a wide range of ornamental, exotic and high-value plant varieties, reinforcing Kadiyam’s global standing. Imported plants from countries such as China, Thailand, Spain and several European nations undergo inspection at ports and are kept under a mandatory 15-day quarantine before distribution to prevent the entry of pests and plant diseases.

District Horticulture Officer N. Mallikarjuna Rao told TNIE that exports are subject to equally stringent regulations. Exporters must pack plants only in cocopeat and not in soil, as soil can carry nematodes and other harmful organisms that pose serious risks. Cocopeat packing also reduces freight costs, as soil significantly increases weight. He added that Kadiyam currently exports ornamental plants mainly to Dubai, where Indian varieties are in high demand.