Kumbh-scale plans for Godavari Pushkarams in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to prepare plans to organise Godavari Pushkarams on a grand scale, on par with the Kumbh Mela. The Godavari River Pushkarams will be held for 12 days, from June 26, 2027, to July 7.

With around 10 million devotees from across India and abroad expected to take a holy dip during the Pushkarams, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to create infrastructure commensurate with the expected turnout.

During a high-level review meeting on the Godavari Pushkarams at the Secretariat on Friday, the Chief Minister made it clear that there should be no inconvenience to pilgrims at bathing ghats along the 212-km stretch of the Godavari river flowing through Polavaram, Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema, and Kakinada districts. He also advised officials to initiate discussions with the Union Government well in advance to secure the required funds.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to make arrangements focusing on accommodation needs through the establishment of tent cities and the promotion of homestays. He said crowd movement at ghats must be continuously regulated.

He added that the existing capacity of ghats should be enhanced and directed officials to prepare a comprehensive route management plan for entry and exit from bathing ghats. Adequate parking facilities should also be created at suitable locations.

The Chief Minister called for foolproof security measures and detailed planning to prevent traffic congestion, vehicle pile-ups, and incidents such as fire accidents in tent cities.

He instructed officials to deploy Artificial Intelligence-driven crowd management systems and utilise RTGS services for monitoring and management. Emphasizing that there should be no lapses in security, the Chief Minister ordered the development of all roads facilitating pilgrim movement.