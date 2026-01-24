Minister Anagani to move court against YSRCP leader Perni over defamatory remarks

VIJAYAWADA: Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad on Friday announced that he would initiate legal action and issue legal notices against YSRCP leader Perni Nani for making defamatory remarks against him.

Speaking to the media at the Secretariat, the Minister said character assassination had become a routine practice for YSRCP leaders, as they were unable to politically counter TDP leaders. He alleged that this culture was encouraged by YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Perni Nani was following the same path by spreading false allegations.

Anagani Satyaprasad clarified that the land resurvey process was originally initiated during the TDP regime and that the digitisation of land records was undertaken under the guidance of the Central Government. He said he had already presented documentary evidence to this effect. He added that the previous YSRCP government had rushed the re-survey process, resulting in several errors, which the present government is now rectifying.

The Minister pointed out that during Perni Nani’s own press conference, the QR code on passbooks printed by the previous government failed to open, exposing flaws in their system.