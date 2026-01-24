Minister Lokesh’s Davos push yields USD 10 billion

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh participated in 45 meetings during his four-day visit to Davos and explained to the investors about the favourable conditions in AP. He continued the hunt for investments even on his birthday on Friday.

On the last day of the World Economic Forum, Lokesh continued discussions with industrialists till late night of Thursday.

Lokesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, led the delegation from Andhra Pradesh in Davos and put relentless efforts in highlighting the advantages in the State for investments and also elaborated on the industry-friendly policies being implemented by the government.

During the four days, Lokesh attended in a total of 45 programmes. He had 25 one-on-one discussions with industrialists, two government-to-government meetings, four Congress Session, eight roundtable meetings and five international media interactions.

The efforts of Lokesh resulted in the RMZ firm coming forward to invest US $10 billion dollars in Andhra Pradesh.

Several national and international companies which committed investments in the State during the last WEF grounded Rs 2.5 lakh crore worth units already.

And now going by the interest of investors, it is expected that the investments will double this year compared to the previous year. Particularly, the Speed of Doing Business, Single Window Approval, efficient leadership under Naidu came in handy for the State to attract huge investments.

With Lokesh explaining in detail about the benefits to investors with the 25 industrial policies rolled out by the coalition government, the investors are showing more interest AP.

After completing his visit to Davos, Lokesh will reach Hyderabad on Saturday.