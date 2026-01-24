Minister Nimmala inspects PS Velugonda project works, urges faster execution for next season water release

ONGOLE: State Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu on Friday inspected the progress of tunnel lining and feeder canal works of the PS Velugonda Reservoir Project and directed officials to accelerate execution to enable release of water for next agricultural season.

During inspection, he reviewed status of works with engineers and contract agency representatives. He said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu would visit the project by the end of the month, lay the foundation stone and perform bhoomi pooja for Rs 456 crore feeder canal lining works and 5.3-km retaining wall concreting, and review progress.

Ramanaidu said the YSRCP regime completed 745 metres of benching and 705 metres of lining in Tunnel-2 in five years, despite expert warnings on weak feeder canals. He said the TDP-led NDA government completed 6,579 metres of benching and 3,644 metres of lining in Tunnel-2 within 18 months, including 816 metres in December and January.

He reiterated that the government aims to fill the Velugonda reservoir and release irrigation water before the next crop season.