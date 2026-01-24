NDA focuses on reliable power supply: Gottipati

ELURU: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar on Friday said the coalition government’s primary objective is to ensure quality, uninterrupted power supply at affordable rates while strengthening infrastructure to meet growing demand without imposing additional burdens on consumers.

Along with Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, Ravikumar inaugurated a 132/32 KV substation at Dharmaji Gudem in Eluru district. Addressing a public meeting, he said Andhra Pradesh, which remained power-surplus until 2019, suffered severe setbacks due to what he described as unethical and irrational decisions of the previous YSRCP regime.

He alleged that the previous government shut down state-owned plants and purchased power from other states at higher prices, burdening consumers with nearly `30,000 crore. Tariffs were hiked nine times, he said, pushing the sector into crisis and resulting in losses of nearly Rs 1.30 lakh crore.