Parliament attack a lesson for posterity: Ex V-P Venkaiah Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the attack on the Indian Parliament as a tragic yet heroic chapter in the nation’s history, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said the present generation must be made aware of the supreme sacrifice made to protect India’s democracy.

Recalling the events of the December 13, 2001 terrorist attack, Venkaiah Naidu said the incident continues to replay before his eyes even today. “The Parliament attack is not just a past event; it is a lesson for future generations. Our youth must be prepared to make any sacrifice for the nation and for the protection of democracy,” he said.

He was speaking at a Commemoration and Tribute Programme organised in Vijayawada to mark 25 years since the terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament, widely regarded as the sacred temple of Indian democracy. Venkaiah Naidu, who was an eyewitness to the incident, paid rich tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives defending the sovereignty of the nation.

He recalled that nine CRPF jawans were martyred while thwarting the attack and safeguarding Parliament. Highlighting the bravery of security personnel, he specifically mentioned Kamlesh Kumari, whose alertness helped avert a greater tragedy. “They sacrificed their lives to protect our collective sovereignty and the democratic edifice,” he said.

Stating that terrorism has no justification, Venkaiah Naidu remarked that “terrorism has no religion, no reason and no region,” but added that terror networks operate from a single address, pointing to neighbouring Pakistan as a regional hub. He asserted that there is no space for terrorism or Naxalism in a democracy.