Security guard critically injured in firecracker mishap during Sri Rama Shobha Yatra in Kadapa

KADAPA: A firecracker misfired and critically injured a security guard during the Sri Rama Shobha yatra in Kadapa city on Thursday night. The procession had reached the seven roads junction when the incident occurred.
Devotees were bursting fireworks as part of the celebrations when one veered off course and struck the abdomen of Hari (55), a security guard at Sri Krishna Veg Hotel near the junction.
He sustained severe abdominal injuries. Police personnel deployed for security rushed him in a 108 ambulance to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital, where doctors said his condition remains critical and he is under intensive care.
Kadapa Mayor Paka Suresh, Deputy Mayor B Nithyananda Reddy and members of a local civic forum visited RIMS on Friday to check on Hari’s condition. The Mayor spoke with Residential Medical Officer Srinivasulu and urged doctors to provide the best possible treatment. The Mayor also met Hari’s family, assuring them that every effort is being made to save his life, expressing hope that he will recover soon.
Authorities are expected to review safety measures for fireworks during public processions to prevent similar incidents in the future.