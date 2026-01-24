Security guard critically injured in firecracker mishap during Sri Rama Shobha Yatra in Kadapa

KADAPA: A firecracker misfired and critically injured a security guard during the Sri Rama Shobha yatra in Kadapa city on Thursday night. The procession had reached the seven roads junction when the incident occurred.

Devotees were bursting fireworks as part of the celebrations when one veered off course and struck the abdomen of Hari (55), a security guard at Sri Krishna Veg Hotel near the junction.

He sustained severe abdominal injuries. Police personnel deployed for security rushed him in a 108 ambulance to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital, where doctors said his condition remains critical and he is under intensive care.