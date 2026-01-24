SVU gets DGCA nod to impart drone pilot training in Andhra

TIRUPATI: Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) has received approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to conduct Remote Pilot Training under Small and Medium Class Rotorcraft category, marking a significant milestone in advanced skill development.

The initiative, led by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Tata Narasinga Rao, positions SVU as a regional hub for drone technology training. The five-to-seven-day programme will combine classroom instruction with practical flight sessions, strictly adhering to DGCA safety norms and operational guidelines.

Training will cover navigation, airspace regulations, compliance, emergency procedures and mission planning. Prof. Rao inspected the campus facility and reviewed training standards and safety protocols. The DGCA approval certificate was formally handed over by Pranav Kumar Chitte and Ritesh Kumar Singh of PBC Aero Hub Pvt. Ltd., SVU’s training partner.

The event was attended by Prof. KV Sucharitha, Prof. M Balaji and Sri Rayala Vamsi. Graduates will receive a Remote Pilot Certificate valid for 10 years, enabling legal drone operations across India. Eligibility requires a minimum 10th pass, age between 18 and 65, and a valid identity proof.

Prof. Rao urged students to seize the opportunity, noting drone technology’s growing role in agriculture, infrastructure, disaster management, logistics and public safety. He said the programme supports national and state goals to promote innovation and employment, and places SVU among select institutions authorised to offer nationally recognised drone training.

The University will announce fees, syllabus and schedules shortly, with classes beginning in mid-February 2026.