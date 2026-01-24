TCD meet lays emphasis on livestock data systems in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The two-day Annual Meeting of the Technical Committee of Direction (TCD) concluded successfully on Friday with a shared resolve to further strengthen the quality, reliability and timeliness of livestock statistics in the country.

The deliberations underscored the critical role of the Integrated Sample Survey (ISS) in evidence-based policymaking for the livestock and dairying sectors. Members appreciated the progress made by States and Union Territories.

The Committee emphasized enhanced coordination among stakeholders, adoption of improved methodologies, capacity building at the field level and greater use of technology to ensure robust data collection and analysis.

The valuable inputs from the participating institutions enriched the discussions and provided a perspective on strengthening statistical systems.

The meeting concluded with the formulation of clear action points and targets for the coming year, reaffirming the collective commitment of all stakeholders to support the development of a strong, transparent and credible livestock statistical framework that will aid informed decision making and sustainable growth of the Animal husbandry and Dairying sectors in India.