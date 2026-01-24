TDP leaders, workers celebrate Nara Lokesh’s birthday across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Rank and file of the TDP celebrated the birthday of Minister for HRD and IT and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in every nook and corner of the State.

Wishes poured in from not only the politicians and leaders and activists of the TDP, but also from the film fraternity and from prominent personalities from several other fields.

Reciprocating, Lokesh thanked all those who conveyed their wishes to him. The cadre organised blood donation camps in various parts of the State. Cake cuttings, distribution of fruits, blankets and other services activities were organised at hospitals, welfare hostels, orphanages and several other places.

Ministers and leaders of the TDP along with the party cadre participated in the birthday celebrations and hailed the leadership qualities of Lokesh. TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao described Lokesh as a leader who has emerged as a ‘growth engine’ not only for the party but for the future of Andhra Pradesh.

He said the celebrations were not merely symbolic, but a reflection of the faith reposed in his leadership by the people of the State and the party cadre. He underlined that Lokesh represented a new generation of leadership marked by clarity of vision, and tireless work ethic.

Unlike leaders who confine themselves to political manoeuvring, Lokesh, he said, has remained continuously engaged with the public.

He further noted that Lokesh’s efforts had significantly enhanced Andhra Pradesh’s brand image.