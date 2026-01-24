Three of family found dead in Andhra's Manyam, another critical; suicide suspected

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Three members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their home in Vanaja village under Jiyyammavalasa mandal in the district on Friday. Their daughter Ayesha (6), the fourth member, was found unconscious and is battling for her life at KGH, Visakhapatnam. The deceased family members were identified as Meenaka Madhu (35), his wife Meenaka Satyavathi (30) and their son Moshe (4).

Based on information from locals, Jiyyammavalasa police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation to crack the mystery behind the deaths. Residents of Vanaja initially suspected that the family had committed suicide by consuming poison. However, Jiyyammavalasa police ruled out the suicide angle and suspected that deaths were caused by suffocation from charcoal stove.

Kurupam MLA and Government Whip Toyyaka Jagadeeswari visited Vanaja village, expressed grief over the deaths and gave Rs 20,000 to the family for last rites. She assured government support to Ayesha and her two elder sisters studying at a KGBV school in Chinamerangi. Meenaka Madhu, a mason, lived with his wife and two younger children in Vanaja, while two daughters stayed at the hostel.

Speaking to TNIE, Jiyyammavalasa Sub-Inspector Prasanth Kumar said that the preliminary probe revealed that three members of the family died of suffocation after inhaling smoke from the charcoal stove, which they had left in their room overnight to beat the cold. He said the family had placed a coal stove near their bedside. Neighbours grew suspicious when the family did not wake up until late morning and entered the house, only to find Madhu, Satyavathi and Moshe dead, and Ayesha lying unconscious on the floor.

The police also urged the villagers not to use coal stoves inside rooms, without proper ventilation, during winter.

