Tiger claw seized during census, two nabbed in Andhra's Nallamala forest

KURNOOL: During the ongoing tiger population estimation exercise, forest officials of the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR), Atmakur division in Nandyal district, have nabbed two persons, and seized a tiger claw from them in the Nallamala forest, highlighting the threat to wildlife in protected areas.

NSTR Deputy Director of Atmakur Division Vignesh Appavu said acting on credible intelligence, Project Tiger officials conducted a special operation, and apprehended Murali of Kothapalli mandal. During the search, the officials seized a tiger claw from him. When questioned, Murali revealed the involvement of another in it, leading to the arrest of Vishnu of Kothapalli.

Based on the information collected so far, the officials believe that the duo might have illegally collected the claw from a tiger carcass found in the forest in Atmakur division. The circumstances surrounding the death of the tiger, and the possibility of links to organised wildlife crime network are being probed.

The arrest of duo assumes significance as the tiger claw surfaced during the All India Tiger Estimation (AITE- 2026), which has been underway since December 2025.

As part of the survey, forest staff are intensively monitoring pugmarks, scats, claw marks, vegetation health and human disturbances.

It may be mentioned here that seven persons were arrested recently in the Mahanandi forest limits for selling pendants crafted from leopard claws. The incident exposed the illegal trade in animal body parts, driven partly by social media trends and superstitious beliefs. The officials said this kind of incidents underline the importance of strict vigil in the NSTR, which spreads across 5,360.22 sq km, making it the largest tiger reserve in India.