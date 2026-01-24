Two arrested in Andhra for carrying fake Rs 200 notes worth Rs three lakh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested two persons for transporting counterfeit Rs 200 currency notes at Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Thursday.

The arrested were identified as Gandikota Guru Sunil (22), from Kadapa, and Vagicherla Nithish Kumar (23), from Prakasam. Inspector of Railway Police, Visakhapatnam, said the arrests were made during a routine joint inspection conducted by GRP Sub-Inspector T Srinivasa Rao and RPF Inspector K Ramakrishna under the supervision of GRP Inspector CH Dhananjaya Naidu. During the inspection, the two were found in possession of counterfeit Rs 200 notes amounting to Rs 3,32,200.

GRP and RPF personnel seized the counterfeit currency and took the accused into custody. A case was registered, and the accused were produced before the court for remand proceedings.