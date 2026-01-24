Two job racketeers held for using CM Chandrababu Naidu’s fake audio clip

VISAKHAPATNAM: Anakapalli police have busted a job scam by arresting two persons, who cheated unemployed youth.

Disclosing this to mediapersons on Friday, District Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha said the scamsters were identified as Eragorla Srinu of Prakasam district, and Shaik Saleem of Vijayawada.

The duo falsely claimed to have high level connections in the Chief Minister’s Office. Believing their claims, a woman from Rolugunta, a DSC aspirant, approached them.

The duo promised to get her a Secondary Grade Teacher post if Rs 15 lakh was paid to them. To gain the victim’s trust, Srinu befriended her husband, and sent them a fake audio clip of conversation with the Chief Minister, the SP said.

Victims lodge complaint at Rolugunta PS

Hoping to get a teacher post, they paid Rs 12.13 lakh in installments. When the victims grew suspicious, Srinu arranged a conference call with another person, who was said to be the PA of HRD Minister.

When the promised job did not materialise, the victims lodged a complaint with Rolugunta police. The police apprehended Srinu on January 16 after gathering technical evidence.

Saleem pretended to be the HRD Minister’s PA, who threatened the victims to extort Rs 50,000. He was apprehended in Vijayawada on January 22, the SP said.