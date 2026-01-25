13 more dialysis centres in Andhra Pradesh soon, says health minister
VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav informed that steps are being taken to set up another 13 dialysis centres in secondary hospitals at the earliest.
He said that out of the total 13, two dialysis centres are being established in hospitals in tribal areas and the services will be made available soon. The remaining dialysis centres will be ready by April, he said.
He added that in addition to those announced in the past and with the newly sanctioned 5, a total of 13 dialysis centres are coming up in secondary hospitals.
Revealing that five new dialysis centres were sanctioned based on the representations from public representatives, he said that they will be set up in the hospitals at Railway Kodur of Tirupati district, Kondepi of Prasakam, Kovvur of East Godavari, Mydukuru of Kadapa and Nandigama of NTR district.
In a release issued on Saturday, the Minister said that new dialysis centres were sanctioned under ‘Prime Minister National Dialysis’ Programme. Stating that establishment of dialysis centres in six hospitals including Bhimavaram of West Godavari district, Pileru of Chittoor, Venkatagiri of Nellore, Addanki of Prasakam, Sunnipenta of Nandyal and Jammalamadudgu of Kadapa district are in the stages of tenders.
He further informed that two dialysis centres in the agency area hospitals coming up at S Kota of Vizianagaram and Seethampeta of Parvathipuram Manyam district are being made ready and services to renal patients will be commenced soon.
Each dialysis centre will have Rs 85 lakh worth equipment and a total of Rs 11.05 crore being spent on the 13 centres. Each centre will have five machines.
The Minister said that while patients are already availing dialysis services in 12 centres that were established after the formation of the coalition government, another 13 will be coming soon, taking the total to 25 in the 19 months ruling of the government.
Using his relations with the Central government, Satya Kumar Yadav succeeded in achieving more dialysis centres in Andhra Pradesh.