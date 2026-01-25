13 more dialysis centres in Andhra Pradesh soon, says health minister

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav informed that steps are being taken to set up another 13 dialysis centres in secondary hospitals at the earliest.

He said that out of the total 13, two dialysis centres are being established in hospitals in tribal areas and the services will be made available soon. The remaining dialysis centres will be ready by April, he said.

He added that in addition to those announced in the past and with the newly sanctioned 5, a total of 13 dialysis centres are coming up in secondary hospitals.

Revealing that five new dialysis centres were sanctioned based on the representations from public representatives, he said that they will be set up in the hospitals at Railway Kodur of Tirupati district, Kondepi of Prasakam, Kovvur of East Godavari, Mydukuru of Kadapa and Nandigama of NTR district.