AIIMS-Mangalagiri a jewel in Amaravati crown: Health Minister Satya Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Medical and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has said that AIIMS - Managalagiri will stand as a jewel in Amaravati crown, which will be developed as a world-class capital city. He added that due to the continuous efforts of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Amaravati is shaping up into a magnificent capital city.

Attending the 8th Foundation Day of AIIMS - Mangalagiri on Saturday, the Minister assured that the coalition government is ready to extend all the required support for the development of AIIMS.

While saying that the government would soon allocate another 10 acres to AIIMS to make a trauma centre available on the premises, the Minister blamed the previous government for not providing even drinking water to the prestigious institute.

Satya Kumar Yadav praised AIIMS-Mangalagiri for earning the trust of patients within a short period. He said that out of 26 AIIMS institutions in the country, 19 are operational while the rest are under construction. He attributed the rapid establishment of AIIMS institutions across the country to the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.