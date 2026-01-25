AIIMS-Mangalagiri a jewel in Amaravati crown: Health Minister Satya Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Medical and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has said that AIIMS - Managalagiri will stand as a jewel in Amaravati crown, which will be developed as a world-class capital city. He added that due to the continuous efforts of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Amaravati is shaping up into a magnificent capital city.
Attending the 8th Foundation Day of AIIMS - Mangalagiri on Saturday, the Minister assured that the coalition government is ready to extend all the required support for the development of AIIMS.
While saying that the government would soon allocate another 10 acres to AIIMS to make a trauma centre available on the premises, the Minister blamed the previous government for not providing even drinking water to the prestigious institute.
Satya Kumar Yadav praised AIIMS-Mangalagiri for earning the trust of patients within a short period. He said that out of 26 AIIMS institutions in the country, 19 are operational while the rest are under construction. He attributed the rapid establishment of AIIMS institutions across the country to the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Minister stated that, compared to AIIMS, government hospitals in the State are providing better medical services to patients with much lower budgets. While AIIMS receives about Rs 500 crore annually, teaching hospitals in the State receive an average of Rs 150 crore each. Despite this, he said, the government is making continuous efforts without compromise to provide quality medical care through government hospitals.
He noted that during the last 19 months of coalition government rule, significant changes have taken place in the Health and Medical sector. Through the implementation of a 30-point agenda prepared by the department, Out Patient, In Patient and laboratory tests in government hospitals have increased by 8% to 12% across the state. He said unauthorised absenteeism among doctors has reduced, promotions are being granted in time, all types of medicines are being provided free of cost, and all necessary facilities for conducting diagnostic tests are being ensured.
The Minister advised that entertainment should be a part of life, but should not become the entire life.
Padma Shri awardee Dr Nalini Parthasarath, Dr R S Rathore of the Combined Combat Medical Services of CPMFs, AIIMS Mangalagiri Executive Director Dr A S Singh, NTR University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr Chandrasekhar, and AIIMS Mangalagiri president Major General Tapan Kumar Singh also spoke.