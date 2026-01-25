Andhra Pradesh CM assures Nagari of Krishna water before next polls

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday assured that Krishna River water would be brought to Nagari Municipality to meet its safe drinking water needs, with an estimated project cost of Rs 2,000-3,000 crore.

The Chief Minister made the announcement during his one-day visit to Nagari town as part of the Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra campaign. He asserted that the Nagari-Galeru Krishna water project would be completed before the next elections ‘at any cost.’

Addressing a public meeting at Prajavedika in Nagari, Chittoor district, Naidu announced several key initiatives for the development of the Nagari Assembly constituency. He said that under the Nagari-Galeru project, reservoirs such as Kosala Sagar and Venugopal Sagar would be developed. As an interim measure, Krishna water would be supplied to Nagari through the Swarnamukhi and Somasila (SS) Canal via Mallimadugu until the main project is completed.

The Chief Minister also assured that he would take the responsibility for developing Nagari on the lines of Kuppam. He further stated that Krishna water would be supplied to Chittoor city within the next six months.

Naidu announced the establishment of a new electronic manufacturing cluster in Vadamalapeta mandal and another industrial cluster at Kosalanagaram in Vijayapuram mandal. He assured full cooperation to local MLA Gali Bhanu Prakash Naidu for the overall development of the constituency.

During the Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra programme, the Chief Minister felicitated Swachh Ambassadors and municipal sanitation workers with mementos on the Prajavedika dais. He also inaugurated a Net Zero Waste Social Welfare Hostel, interacted with students, and visited the area hospital.