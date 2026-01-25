Andhra Pradesh's Visakha Utsav begins on grand note

VISAKHAPATANM: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department, with the support from the State leadership, inaugurated the much anticipated Visakha Utsav 2026 on a grand note in Vizag on Saturday. The celebrations scheduled from January 24 to February 1.
The nine-day Ustav landmarks tourism and cultural initiative envisioned as India’s Biggest Beach and Coastal Festival, built around the powerful ‘Sea to Sky’ concept.
Spanning the districts of Vizag, Anakapalle, and ASR, the festival is a landmark initiative in tourism and cultural celebration. It brings a blend of entertainment, cuisine, and community engagement across multiple venues, including the scenic locales of Vizag, Anakapalle, and the picturesque Araku Valley. The event is expected to draw over one million visitors, boosting the region’s tourism economy and enhancing its global visibility.
A major highlight of the festival is the introduction of a helicopter ride at Rushikonda Beach, inaugurated by Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh. This aerial tour offers tourists a breathtaking view of Vizag’s stunning coastline and lush hills, providing a unique perspective of the city famously known as the ‘City of Destiny.’
Durgesh called it a ‘wonderful opportunity to witness the beauty of Vizag from the skies.’ He emphasised that Visakha Utsav has earned its place as the largest beach festival in India and is being celebrated with even greater grandeur this year. Later, he highlighted the government’s commitment to elevating AP’s tourism sector to international standards. He acknowledged the unwavering support of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in facilitating large scale festivals that not only celebrate the State’s rich heritage but also drive economic growth.
In addition to the helicopter rides, the festival offers a range of thrilling adventure activities including paramotoring, scuba diving, and parasailing, catering to adrenaline enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.
He said Visakha Utsav 2026 forms part of a broader strategy to project AP as a premier tourist destination. He said events such as Vijayawada Dasara, Amaravati Avakaya Festival and the Flamingo Festival have enhanced the State’s tourism profile, attracted visitors, generated employment and boosted local economies.