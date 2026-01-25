Andhra Pradesh's Visakha Utsav begins on grand note

VISAKHAPATANM: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department, with the support from the State leadership, inaugurated the much anticipated Visakha Utsav 2026 on a grand note in Vizag on Saturday. The celebrations scheduled from January 24 to February 1.

The nine-day Ustav landmarks tourism and cultural initiative envisioned as India’s Biggest Beach and Coastal Festival, built around the powerful ‘Sea to Sky’ concept.

Spanning the districts of Vizag, Anakapalle, and ASR, the festival is a landmark initiative in tourism and cultural celebration. It brings a blend of entertainment, cuisine, and community engagement across multiple venues, including the scenic locales of Vizag, Anakapalle, and the picturesque Araku Valley. The event is expected to draw over one million visitors, boosting the region’s tourism economy and enhancing its global visibility.

A major highlight of the festival is the introduction of a helicopter ride at Rushikonda Beach, inaugurated by Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh. This aerial tour offers tourists a breathtaking view of Vizag’s stunning coastline and lush hills, providing a unique perspective of the city famously known as the ‘City of Destiny.’