'BJP ideology has its roots in Vijayawada': Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal

VIJAYAWADA: Recalling Vijayawada’s pivotal role in shaping the ideological foundation of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said the party would never forget the city where Ekatma Manavata Darshan emerged as a defining philosophy for its national expansion.

Addressing the concluding session of the Ekatma Manavata Darshan programme held at the IGMC Stadium here on Saturday, the Union Minister said Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya had first propounded the philosophy of Integral Humanism at the Bharatiya Jana Sangh national conference held in Vijayawada in 1965. He expressed happiness that the same venue was once again hosting a programme commemorating the ideology after 60 years.

Arjun Ram Meghwal said Deendayal Upadhyaya’s thoughts were shaped by his experiences from student life and reflected a holistic approach that balanced the soul, body, intellect and inner satisfaction. He added that true Ekatma Manavata could be achieved only when all these elements functioned in harmony. The present BJP government was moving forward by adhering to this philosophy and implementing welfare schemes across all States with the spirit of Integral Humanism, he added.

Referring to debates on cultural nationalism in Parliament, the Union Minister cited former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, stating that she had effectively articulated India’s cultural ethos on the floor of the House. He concluded his address by presenting his reflections in a poetic form in Hindi.