CM Naidu aims to turn Andhra Pradesh into plastic-free State, says Revenue Minister

VIJAYAWADA: State Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad has said that making Andhra Pradesh a plastic-free State is the key objective of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is deeply committed to safeguarding the future of coming generations.

The Minister on Saturday participated as the chief guest in the Swachha Andhra-Swarna Andhra programme held at ABR Government Degree College, Repalle, along with Bapatla MP Tenneti Krishna Prasad, BC Welfare Director Dr. Mallikarjuna, and Bapatla District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar.

Addressing the gathering, Anagani Satya Prasad said the State government is determined to maintain cleanliness and create a healthy environment.

From January 2025, the Swachha Andhra-Swarna Andhra programme is being conducted on every third Saturday of the month, with the Chief Minister personally participating in cleanliness drives across the State.

He said Chandrababu Naidu is working with a long-term vision to make Andhra Pradesh plastic-free and to foster a positive and sustainable atmosphere.

The Minister highlighted that the coalition government has honoured its commitments by enhancing pensions, reviving Anna Canteens, conducting DSC to fill teacher posts, providing police jobs, and focusing on the construction of pothole-free roads.