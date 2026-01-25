Development of capital Amaravati unstoppable, asserts Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

TIRUPATI: Making it clear that Amaravati will remain as the capital of Andhra Pradesh forever, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said it will be developed as a world-class capital. Naidu affirmed that the development of Capital Amaravati is unstoppable, and no one can obstruct it.

He alleged that during the previous YSRCP regime, Amaravati was termed a cremation ground and a desert. Even now, he said false allegations of ‘credit theft’ are being made.

Participating in the Swarna Andhra - Swachh Andhra programme at Nagari in Chittoor district on Saturday, the Chief Minister felt that encouraging bad elements in politics harms society, and people should be more careful and encourage only good leaders.

He alleged that large-scale corruption had taken place in sand, liquor and mining during the previous regime. “The adulteration of ghee used in Lord Venkateswara Swamy prasadam was a clear reflection of the decay in governance during that period,” he said.

Responding to criticism from YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu said the public are closely watching the conduct of political leaders. “Those who indulged in blackmail politics are now talking about values,” he remarked.