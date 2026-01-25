Development of capital Amaravati unstoppable, asserts Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

TIRUPATI: Making it clear that Amaravati will remain as the capital of Andhra Pradesh forever, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said it will be developed as a world-class capital. Naidu affirmed that the development of Capital Amaravati is unstoppable, and no one can obstruct it.
He alleged that during the previous YSRCP regime, Amaravati was termed a cremation ground and a desert. Even now, he said false allegations of ‘credit theft’ are being made.
Participating in the Swarna Andhra - Swachh Andhra programme at Nagari in Chittoor district on Saturday, the Chief Minister felt that encouraging bad elements in politics harms society, and people should be more careful and encourage only good leaders.
He alleged that large-scale corruption had taken place in sand, liquor and mining during the previous regime. “The adulteration of ghee used in Lord Venkateswara Swamy prasadam was a clear reflection of the decay in governance during that period,” he said.
Responding to criticism from YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu said the public are closely watching the conduct of political leaders. “Those who indulged in blackmail politics are now talking about values,” he remarked.
The irrigation system was badly damaged during the previous YSRCP regime, and his government has laid emphasis on fast-tracking the works of major projects. Emphasis has been laid on development of all the regions in the State through decentralisation, he said.
Naidu said land is an emotional issue for people, and alleged that the previous government harassed people through Land Titling Act. A whopping Rs 700 crore of public money was misused merely for printing photos of Jagan on survey stones and passbooks, he said.
The Chief Minister laid the foundation for solid waste management projects, and inaugurated Swachh Raths meant for waste collection.
He said Swachhandhra is not just a government programme. It should become the way of life for everyone. That is why, on the third Saturday of every month, leaders and officials, including himself, are actively participating in the programme, Naidu said.
As part of Swachhandhra, various development works worth Rs 573 crore are being taken up in the State. Under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0, 101 Integrated Solid Waste Management projects have been taken up at a cost of Rs 510 crore, he highlighted.
Waste-to-energy plants will be taken up in Kurnool, Rajahmundry, Kadapa and Nellore under the PPP model next month. Proposals are also made for similar plants in Vijayawada and Tirupati.