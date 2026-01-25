East Coast Railway achieves freight earning target for 2025-26

VISAKHAPATNAM: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has achieved its fastest-ever growth in originating freight earnings, reaching Rs 23,000 crore in 2025-26 in 241 days. It completed this target on January 19, 27 days earlier than the last year, when the same level was reached in 321 days.

Official data up to December 2025 shows that total originating earnings rose from Rs 21,543 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 23,959 crore in 2025-26, an increase of 11.21 per cent. Passenger earnings increased from Rs 1,764.32 crore to Rs 1,835.91 crore, while freight earnings rose from Rs 19,482.63 crore to Rs 21,749.38 crore. Sundry earnings also went up from Rs 1 55.95 crore to Rs 239.15 crore.

ECoR emerged as the top-performing zone in Indian Railways up to December 2025, recording 209.97 million tonnes (MT) of freight loading, compared to 188.64 MT during the same period last year. This represents an increase of 21.33 MT, or 11.31 per cent.

Railway officials stated that the ECoR will continue to focus on strengthening freight services and supporting the growth objectives of Indian Railways.