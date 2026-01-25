Expedite works of Amaravati power line re-routing, chief secretary directs officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand directed the officials of APCRDA and APTRANSCO to expedite the re-routing of existing 400 KV & 220 KV Extra High Tension (EHT) transmission lines passing through the core capital area of Amaravati, in view of the fast-paced development of the capital city. He emphasised that the works should be taken up in a swift, coordinated and time-bound manner to facilitate unhindered infrastructure development.

The Chief Secretary on Saturday conducted a detailed review with APCRDA Commissioner K Kanna babu, APTRANSCO JMD G Surya Sai Praveenchand and other stakeholders on various planning and field-level issues. The CS reviewed the stage-wise progress of ongoing works and the next course of action required for timely completion.

During the meeting, it was decided that wherever bottlenecks or implementation issues arise, coordination meetings will be held with the concerned departments and agencies, and necessary corrective measures will be taken promptly. The officials were informed that these works are being closely monitored at the Government level, including regular reviews by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as the projects form part of the Government’s flagship Amaravati development programme.