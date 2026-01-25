Lepakshi gifts for Republic Day celebrations at High Commission of India in Singapore

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh handicrafts have earned international recognition once again with the High Commission of India in Singapore placing an order with Lepakshi for 400 specially curated gift boxes to be presented to guests at the Republic Day celebrations.

Each gift box will contain a collection of traditional handicrafts items, including Seethadevi leather puppetry, an elephant-shaped baggage tag, hand-painted elephant artefacts, and artistically designed coasters.

Expressing happiness over getting the big order, Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savitha said it reflects the increasing global appreciation for AP handicrafts. She noted that since AP’s handicrafts tableau won third prize in the last year’s Republic Day parade in Delhi, the popularity and market reach of these crafts have increased significantly.