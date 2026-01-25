Lepakshi gifts for Republic Day celebrations at High Commission of India in Singapore

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh handicrafts have earned international recognition once again with the High Commission of India in Singapore placing an order with Lepakshi for 400 specially curated gift boxes to be presented to guests at the Republic Day celebrations.
Each gift box will contain a collection of traditional handicrafts items, including Seethadevi leather puppetry, an elephant-shaped baggage tag, hand-painted elephant artefacts, and artistically designed coasters.
Expressing happiness over getting the big order, Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savitha said it reflects the increasing global appreciation for AP handicrafts. She noted that since AP’s handicrafts tableau won third prize in the last year’s Republic Day parade in Delhi, the popularity and market reach of these crafts have increased significantly.
Lepakshi plans to promote AP handicrafts worldwide
Encouraged by this response, the State government is now planning to set up Lepakshi showrooms abroad to further promote Andhra Pradesh handicrafts internationally. The initiative aims to provide better market access and economic security to artisans while preserving the rich traditional art forms of AP, she explained.
As part of this effort, artisans are being trained to adapt their creations to changing consumer preferences while retaining their cultural essence. To reach out a wider audience, the government is also developing a dedicated online platform for selling handicraft products, similar to essential commodities and apparel. Products are being offered at discount ranging from 10 to 30 per cent at Lepakshi showrooms to encourage buyers and increase visibility.
The government has taken up the modernisation of Lepakshi showrooms to appeal to the younger generation.Currently, Lepakshi runs 19 showrooms. In the first phase, showrooms in Vizag, Anantapur and Kadapa will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 15 lakh each. Lepakshi showroom in Delhi has already been renovated, and the remaining outlets will be developed in a phased manner.