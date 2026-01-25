Phule memorial mooted in Amaravati, says minister Savita

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for BC Welfare Savita has announced that the State government will establish a Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Smriti Vanam in Amaravati, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu scheduled to lay the foundation stone on April 11, commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Mahatma Phule.

She further said that a five-acre BC Study Circle will come up in Amaravati and that new BC Bhavans will be constructed in all 28 district headquarters.

The Minister held a meeting with representatives of various Backward Classes (BC) associations at the BC Bhavan in Gollapudi on Saturday, where she outlined the welfare and development initiatives being implemented by the TDP-led coalition government for BC communities over the past 19 months.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said the government remains firmly committed to the educational, social, and economic empowerment of BCs. She assured that BC Study Circles will be newly established in districts where they are currently absent, to provide coaching and support for BC youth preparing for competitive examinations.

On the sidelines of the meeting, representatives of the Maratha Rashtra Sangham - Andhra Pradesh met the Minister and submitted a memorandum highlighting the social, educational, and employment challenges faced by the Maratha community. Sangham President Maratha Venkat Somaji explained the need for consolidation of multiple caste entries and Central OBC recognition.