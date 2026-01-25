Tirupati police crack infant kidnap case, apprehend six in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPATI: Tirupati district police solved the kidnapping case of a one-year-old baby girl from Chintalacheruvu in Tirupati city and safely rescued her. Six accused were arrested in Vidambattu, Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. ASP Tirupati Ravi Manohar Achari disclosed details to the media.

The incident occurred on January 21 when baby Jayashree was kidnapped while playing outside her house.

Based on a complaint from her parents, a case was registered at Tirupati Police Station, and an investigation was launched. SP L Subbarayudu treated the case as a top priority and formed special teams under the supervision of DSP M Bhaktavatsalam. Using CCTV footage and mobile phone signal analysis, police identified Mariyamma, Kandan alias Murugan, and others as suspects.

Tracking their movements, police teams reached Vidambattu and arrested all six accused. During interrogation, they confessed to taking the child by train from Katpadi to Erode, forcing her into begging, and later selling her. The police recovered Jayashree and detained the family that purchased her. Cash amounting to Rs 25,271 and a two-wheeler were seized.

The arrested were identified as Mariyamma, Kandan, Chandramma, Murugan, Jayapal Raja, and Aniyamman. ASP Ravi Manohar Achari said all accused are being produced before the court.