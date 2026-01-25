Two Andhra Pradesh Discoms notch up ‘B’ grade from ‘C’

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s power distribution companies have achieved a significant improvement in national performance benchmarks as reflected in the 14th Annual Integrated Rating and Ranking of Power Distribution Utilities released by the Government of India through Power Finance Corporation (PFC).
The nationwide assessment, which rated power distribution utilities across the country on financial sustainability, operational efficiency, and governance parameters, has highlighted a clear improvement of Andhra Pradesh’s Discoms.
As per the report, Central Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APCPDCL) and Southern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APSPDCL) have improved their rating by moving from ‘C’ to ‘B’ grade, reflecting strengthened financial and operational performance.
The report has also highlighted substantial improvements in key efficiency indicators for Andhra Pradesh Discoms. Collection efficiency has increased from 94.91% to 99.26%, marking an improvement of over 2 percentage points.
Aggregate Technical & Commercial losses have declined sharply from 12% to 7.9%, indicating effective loss-reduction measures, and improved system performance.
Reforms push State’s power sector ratings
These improvements have positioned Andhra Pradesh among the better-performing States in the country in terms of distribution efficiency, and financial discipline.
The improved national ratings underscore the impact of focused reforms undertaken by the Government of Andhra Pradesh in the power sector, including strengthened billing and collection mechanism, enhanced monitoring, targeted loss-reduction initiatives, and alignment with national reform programmes such as the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).
The Government of AP has reiterated its commitment to building financially sustainable, consumer-centric, and reliable power distribution utilities, ensuring quality power supply while maintaining fiscal prudence.
The State will continue to pursue reforms aimed at further improving performance and service delivery of Discoms.