Two Andhra Pradesh Discoms notch up ‘B’ grade from ‘C’

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s power distribution companies have achieved a significant improvement in national performance benchmarks as reflected in the 14th Annual Integrated Rating and Ranking of Power Distribution Utilities released by the Government of India through Power Finance Corporation (PFC).

The nationwide assessment, which rated power distribution utilities across the country on financial sustainability, operational efficiency, and governance parameters, has highlighted a clear improvement of Andhra Pradesh’s Discoms.

As per the report, Central Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APCPDCL) and Southern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APSPDCL) have improved their rating by moving from ‘C’ to ‘B’ grade, reflecting strengthened financial and operational performance.

The report has also highlighted substantial improvements in key efficiency indicators for Andhra Pradesh Discoms. Collection efficiency has increased from 94.91% to 99.26%, marking an improvement of over 2 percentage points.

Aggregate Technical & Commercial losses have declined sharply from 12% to 7.9%, indicating effective loss-reduction measures, and improved system performance.