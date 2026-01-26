1.5 lakh devotees visit Arasavalli Sun temple in Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM: At least 1.5 lakh devotees visited Arasavalli Sun Temple on the annual celestial festival Surya Jayanthi popularly known as Ratha Saptami on Sunday.

The devotees from various parts of the Telugu states and neighbouring Odisha and West Bengal had the Nijarupa Darshanam of Lord Sri Suryanarayana Swamy. Utter chaos prevailed due to a lack of coordination between endowments, revenue and police officials in controlling the huge rush of devotees.

Though the officials arranged six separate Q lines including VVIP, Donors, Rs 500, Rs 300, Rs 100 and free darshan the coordination and lack of information between the police and endowment officials caused severe inconvenience to the devotees.

The devotees are forced to wait at least two to six hours for darshan. Several devotees who came to darshan on donor passes expressed their displeasure over the temple officials for the least priority given to the donors. Therefore, the district administration is forced to cancel all the passes and allow free darshan in all Q lines.