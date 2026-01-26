8th-Century Telugu inscription discovered in Prakasam village

ONGOLE: An early Telugu inscription dating back to the 8th century CE has been discovered in front of the Pithikesvara Swamy temple at Pitikayagulla village in Besthavari Peta mandal of the erstwhile Prakasam district.

According to Dr K Munirathnam Reddy, Director (Epigraphy), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Research Centre–Mysore, the inscription records the construction of a new embankment (nava katta) by Pranamilli Achari, a sculptor, during the period when the Renati kings ruled the Renadu region.

Engraved on a slab erected in front of the temple, the inscription is written in Telugu script of the 8th century CE and contains four lines. The text has been decoded as: “Svasti Sri Nandelu vari., Chensinavanthu prani., milli achari., Paasina nava katta.”

Dr Munirathnam Reddy appealed to the public to safeguard such inscriptions, monuments and archaeological evidence that reflect India’s rich heritage and culture. He said, “If you have no idea of conservation, inform us, and we will take appropriate measures for their protection.”