Ahead of Parliament Budget Session, CM Chandrababu Naidu sets agenda for TDP MPs

VIJAYAWADA: Directing party MPs to work for the development of the State by mobilising funds from the Centre, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asked them to focus on development opportunities and resolve issues in their respective parliamentary constituencies.

Ahead of the commencement of the Parliament session from January 28, Naidu chaired the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) meeting at his camp office in Undavalli on Sunday and issued directions on the issues to be raised during the Budget Session scheduled from January 28 to April 2. He advised MPs to interact with the concerned Union Ministers and Secretaries and take responsibility for securing Central funds.

The Chief Minister made it clear that all MPs should participate virtually in the District Collectors’ Conference scheduled to be held in February to gain a better understanding of State-related issues.

He said special packages for backward North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions, the Purvodaya scheme, and the Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar projects should be treated as top priorities during the Parliament session. He wanted every MP to actively take part in parliamentary debates.

Informing that a Bill would be introduced in this session to provide legal sanctity to Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu asked TDP MPs to stay in touch with the concerned Union Minister and officials.