Ahead of Parliament Budget Session, CM Chandrababu Naidu sets agenda for TDP MPs

VIJAYAWADA: Directing party MPs to work for the development of the State by mobilising funds from the Centre, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asked them to focus on development opportunities and resolve issues in their respective parliamentary constituencies.
Ahead of the commencement of the Parliament session from January 28, Naidu chaired the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) meeting at his camp office in Undavalli on Sunday and issued directions on the issues to be raised during the Budget Session scheduled from January 28 to April 2. He advised MPs to interact with the concerned Union Ministers and Secretaries and take responsibility for securing Central funds.
The Chief Minister made it clear that all MPs should participate virtually in the District Collectors’ Conference scheduled to be held in February to gain a better understanding of State-related issues.
He said special packages for backward North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions, the Purvodaya scheme, and the Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar projects should be treated as top priorities during the Parliament session. He wanted every MP to actively take part in parliamentary debates.
Informing that a Bill would be introduced in this session to provide legal sanctity to Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu asked TDP MPs to stay in touch with the concerned Union Minister and officials.
During the Budget presentation, MPs were instructed to ensure adequate fund allocation for Andhra Pradesh projects. The Chief Minister mentioned that revised estimates have been submitted for the Polavaram project.
He said that apart from construction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) must be completed, and that an additional Rs 12,000 crore is yet to be received from the Centre. He added that it would be ideal if Polavaram construction is completed before the Godavari Pushkarams in June 2027.
The Chief Minister stated that there was no need for disputes with neighbouring states over irrigation projects taken up in Andhra Pradesh. On issues like Nallamala Sagar, whether raised directly or indirectly in Parliament, Andhra Pradesh’s arguments should be presented firmly.
He asked MPs to clearly explain to the Centre that Andhra Pradesh had not raised objections to Telangana’s Kaleshwaram project and diversion of water to the Manjira river, and that it was unfair on the part of Telangana to object to approvals for the Nallamala Sagar project.
He also informed that construction works in Amaravati have been accelerated and that the second phase of Amaravati development will commence soon.
The Chief Minister explained that plans have been prepared to undertake development works worth Rs 40,000 crore under the Purvodaya project. He said efforts should be made to develop a four-lane railway track from Ichchapuram to Tada. Pointing out that the Railways have substantial funds, he urged MPs to utilise them fully. Naidu directed that under no circumstances should anyone act in a manner that hinders the objectives of the alliance, either in the House or at the field level.
He advised MPs to understand issues related to State bifurcation, national highways expansion and Sagarmala projects, and assess the extent of funds that can be secured from the Centre. Along with State-level issues, MPs should also raise awareness about various national programmes being implemented by the NDA and respond strongly when the Opposition criticises the BJP.
Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh suggested that MPs coordinate with MLAs and strive to resolve people’s issues. He also asked MPs to visit the party office frequently.
Stating that industrial development in Andhra Pradesh is being discussed at the international level, Lokesh said this was clearly evident during his recent visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum.
“During my meetings with representatives of reputed national and international companies, they opined that India is heading in the right direction,” Lokesh informed the MPs.
TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Union Ministers K Ram Mohan Reddy and Pemmasani Chandra sekhar, and MPs attended the meeting.