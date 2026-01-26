Andhra Pradesh govt pushes Kalamkari Craft Village in Srikalahasti

TIRUPATI: The Andhra Pradesh Government has intensified efforts to establish a Kalamkari Craft Village at Srikalahasti as part of its experiential tourism initiative, aimed at preserving traditional crafts, enhancing artisan skills, and expanding market opportunities.

Srikalahasti is internationally recognised for Bamboo Pen Kalamkari, a distinctive art form that uses natural dyes and freehand designs inspired by Hindu mythology, temple architecture, and folk traditions. The works often depict gods, goddesses, celestial beings, and symbolic patterns, traditionally created for ritual hangings and temple panels.

Artisans have highlighted the strong global demand for Kalamkari, the availability of skilled workers, and the craft’s potential to empower women and youth. Tirupati District Collector S Venkateswar recently reviewed the project’s progress with designer Archana Jaju, DRDA Project Director Shobhan Babu, and representatives of the artisan community. He directed officials to expedite construction and stressed that priority must be given to local artisans.

“The Craft Village is not merely an infrastructure project, but a platform to promote experiential tourism while empowering artisans,” he said. Originally sanctioned in 2017 by the Ministry of Rural Development, the project has gained momentum under the state government’s renewed focus on cultural tourism. The Roads and Buildings Department is constructing artisan sheds, training centres, and an emporium.