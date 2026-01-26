CM Chandrababu Naidu to attend Araku Utsav on January 29

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will visit Araku Valley on January 29 to take part in the Araku Utsav-2026, which is being organised under the larger tourism festival Visakha Utsav.
Officials have completed arrangements for the festival, which aims to promote tourism, tribal culture, and local livelihoods in the region.
The celebrations were inaugurated in Visakhapatnam on January 24, and will conclude with a grand finale in Araku on February 1.
In view of the Chief Minister’s visit, the district police, under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar, have made comprehensive security arrangements.
Preventive measures such as area domination and route marching have already been undertaken to ensure smooth conduct of the programme.
Alluri Sitarama Raju District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar on Sunday reviewed arrangements.
The main festival venue is being set up at the local Degree College Grounds in Araku.
Cultural programmes and live performances will be presented by tribal artistes from 8 to 10 different States.
Tourism-related activities such as hot air balloon rides, adventure sports, and stalls displaying tribal handicrafts have also been arranged for visitors.
As part of the festival, the government is introducing new tourism initiatives, including Coffee Tourism and Culinary Tourism.
Under Coffee Tourism, local farmers will guide visitors and explain coffee cultivation practices. Culinary Tourism will provide opportunities for tourists to experience traditional tribal food and cuisine.
During his visit, the Chief Minister Chandrababu will also review tourism development initiatives in the Araku region.