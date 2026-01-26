Exercising franchise is not only a right but also a responsibility: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that usage of right to vote is key in strengthening democracy, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand said exercising franchise is not only a right but also a responsibility.

Participating in the 16th National Voters Day programme organised in Vijayawada on Sunday, Vijayanand wanted all those eligible to enrol as voters.

Stating that National Voters Day being celebrated on December 25 as the Election Commission of India was founded on January 25, 1950, he said the objective behind organising the programme is to enhance the role of people in the voting process, encouraging youth voters by making them aware of their rights and responsibilities.

He said that voter awareness programmes being conducted this year under the theme ‘My India - My Vote’. The Election Commission is making continuous efforts to enrol all the eligible persons as voters and issue EPICs to them. The Election Commission is committed to the conduct of free and fair elections, Vijayanand said, underlining the greater participation of youth in the elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Yadav said as per the new Act, those completed 18 years of age can enrol as voters on January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1. Earlier only January 1 was considered as the date for enrolment of voters. New voters can enrol online or by applying to the Booth Level Officer concerned. Former State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha and others were present.