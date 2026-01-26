Ganganamma Jatara enters concluding phase amid devotion in Eluru

ELURU: Eluru city is witnessing the concluding phase of the historic Ganganamma Jatara Mahotsavam, a revered religious festival held once every seven years for the past 175 years.

The city has been immersed in devotion and tradition as lakhs of devotees from across Andhra Pradesh, other parts of India attended the festival. As part of the final rituals, five major fairs Turpu Veedhi, Dakshinpu Veedhi, Powerpet, Lakshmivaruppet, and Adivaruppet are set to conclude on Sunday and Monday, marking the culmination of the grand festivities.

Streets across the city remain bustling with pilgrims, vendors, folk artists, and cultural performances, creating a vibrant and spiritually charged atmosphere. On Sunday, the traditional Jatara Mugu rituals are being performed at the Kolupula Medas, where devotees offer prayers and special offerings seeking the blessings of Goddess Ganganamma.