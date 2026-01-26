Guru Tegh Bahadur showed dharma is upheld through sacrifice: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur was a great soul who proved that the protection of dharma is possible not only through the sword but also through supreme sacrifice.
He stated that Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed his own life for a faith that was not his own, and therefore history reveres him as “Dharam Di Chadar” and “Hind Di Chadar.”
Addressing the 350th Shaheedi Samagam of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh Ji at Nanded in Maharashtra on Sunday as the chief guest, Pawan Kalyan said the Guru’s martyrdom continues to inspire India with truth, courage, and emotional strength.
He called upon every citizen to treat the protection of dharma not as a right, but as a responsibility, and urged Indians enjoying the fruits of freedom to remember their duty to safeguard the nation’s dignity and sovereignty.
He said that even after 350 years, the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur remains relevant because it was not merely a historical incident, but a test of human conscience.
Recalling the events of November 24, 1675, at Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, he said fear gripped the masses despite a large gathering, while the Guru stood firm as a messenger of peace, knowing that his sacrifice alone could protect dharma.
He added that the Guru’s martyrdom reminds the nation today of the suffering of Hindu minorities in neighbouring countries.
Pawan Kalyan said Guru Tegh Bahadur’s sacrifice is not just history, but a warning to society. Highlighting Maharashtra’s legacy, he recalled the contributions of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sant Tukaram, Sant Dnyaneshwar, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Ajit Pawar, Sikh religious leaders, and political representatives from various states attended.