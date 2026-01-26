Guru Tegh Bahadur showed dharma is upheld through sacrifice: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur was a great soul who proved that the protection of dharma is possible not only through the sword but also through supreme sacrifice.

He stated that Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed his own life for a faith that was not his own, and therefore history reveres him as “Dharam Di Chadar” and “Hind Di Chadar.”

Addressing the 350th Shaheedi Samagam of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh Ji at Nanded in Maharashtra on Sunday as the chief guest, Pawan Kalyan said the Guru’s martyrdom continues to inspire India with truth, courage, and emotional strength.

He called upon every citizen to treat the protection of dharma not as a right, but as a responsibility, and urged Indians enjoying the fruits of freedom to remember their duty to safeguard the nation’s dignity and sovereignty.