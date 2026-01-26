Minister Gottipati credits reforms for improved DISCOM performance

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar stated that the coalition government has successfully revived the State’s power sector, which had been weakened during the previous YSRCP regime.

He said that the comprehensive power sector reforms implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu have enabled the State’s power distribution companies (DISCOMs) to secure improved ratings at the national level.

In a release issued on Sunday, the Minister expressed satisfaction over the high ratings awarded to Andhra Pradesh DISCOMs in the latest annual report released by the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) under the Union Ministry of Power.

He remarked that the previous government had severely damaged the power sector for political gains and pushed DISCOMs into a debt trap, rendering them ineffective.

He recalled that immediately after assuming office, the coalition government accorded top priority to the power sector. Measures such as significantly reducing technical and commercial losses, improving billing and collection efficiency, and ensuring timely release of government subsidies have strengthened the financial and operational performance of DISCOMs.

These reforms, he said, are the key reasons behind the improved national ratings. Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar congratulated power department employees, engineers, and field staff for their dedicated efforts.

The Minister reiterated that the coalition government’s primary objective is to provide quality and uninterrupted power supply to domestic, industrial, and agricultural consumers. He also revealed that the government is making determined efforts to reduce electricity tariffs by Rs 1.19 per unit over the next three years.