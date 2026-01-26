Over 3 lakh throng Tirumala shrine

TIRUMALA: Ratha Saptami, fondly called mini-Brahmotsavams, witnessed a pilgrim footfall of over three lakh on Sunday like never before, and was a stupendous success, said TTD Chairman BR Naidu.

The first half of the day witnessed four vahanams, and concluded with a grand Chakra Snanam wherein Sri Sudarshana Chakrathalwar was rendered the sacred dip in the waters of Swamy Pushkarini.

The main attraction of Ratha Saptami was Suryaprabha Vahanam, wherein Sri Malayappa Swamy as Srimannarayana blessed His devotees. After inspecting galleries along with TTD Executive Officer AK Singhal, and interacting with devotees, Naidu said the TTD officials, in coordination with Vigilance and district police made elaborate arrangements to ensure that no devotee is put to inconvenience.

Following the humongous success, the Chairman thanked everyone, including TTD officials, staff, police, district administration, Srivari Sevaks and above all devotees towards the huge success. Meanwhile, the entire Tirumala reverberated with the divine chants of Govinda… Govinda by tens of thousands of devotees thronged from various places across the country.

The TTD provided 14 varieties of delicacies, including sambar rice, tomato rice, curd rice, sundal, badam milk etc. at regular intervals.