PM lauds Anantapur's water revival efforts on Mann Ki Baat

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the restoration of water bodies in Anantapur district. During the Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday, Modi said the soil in Anantapur is red and sandy, which is why people face water shortages.

Saying that most of the areas in Anantapur district do not receive rain for long periods, he said. locals resolved to clean the water tanks to resolve the issue. After that with the support of the State administration, the Ananta Neeru Sanrakshanam Project was launched, he said.

He said that more than 10 water bodies were revived with the collective efforts and they are filling with water.

This apart, more than 7,000 trees have also been planted improving the green cover, he said.

“Apart from water conservation, the initiative also increases green cover in Anantapur. Children are swimming in the water and the entire ecosystem here has been revitalised,” he added.

Thanking the Prime Minister for highlighting the inspiring efforts of the people of Anantapur in water conservation during your first Mann Ki Baat of the year on Sunday, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in a post on ‘X’ mentioned “Water security is one of the Padi Sutralus (10 principles) adopted under our Swarna Andhra Vision. We are committed to building resilient water conservation infrastructure by integrating modern technology with traditional water management practices. Your message today further motivates us in this mission.”