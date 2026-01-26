SP reviews 77th Republic Day parade rehearsals in Ongole

ONGOLE: Prakasam District Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju on Sunday inspected rehearsals for the 77th Republic Day celebrations at the police parade grounds.

As part of the trial programme, the SP unfurled the national flag, saluted, reviewed the six platoons on parade—including police forces, Home Guards and NCC cadets—and received the guard of honour. RI Ramana Reddy served as parade commander.

The Prakasam Police SWAT team demonstrated tactics for handling high-risk situations such as hostage crises, terrorism and violent crime. Police dog squads also showcased their skills.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP expressed satisfaction with the preparations and urged personnel to perform at their best during Monday’s celebrations. He instructed officers to ensure security arrangements, drinking water, seating, barricades, parking for VIP and public vehicles, and other facilities for attendees.

Senior officers present included Ongole DSP R Srinivasa Rao, Darsi DSP Lakshmi Narayana, AR DSP K Srinivasa Rao, SB CI Srinivasa Rao, DCRB CI Deva Prabhakar, and several CIs, SIs and staff.