Sri Sathya Sai Run & Ride evokes huge response

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 6,800 participants from all walks of life took part in the Run & Ride-2026 in Visakhapatnam.

The event organised by Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations as part of the Birth Centenary Celebrations of Bhagavan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, with the objective of promoting the Spirit of Unity and championing the FIT India Movement.

The event was flagged off by Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi along with Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations State President R Lakshmana Rao at Kalimata Temple, RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The events covered 3K and 5K distances, transforming the programme into a vibrant celebration of unity and harmony.

Addressing the gathering, CP Shanka Brata Bagchi stated that event reflects the noble message of promoting unity in the beautiful city of Visakhapatnam.

He congratulated the thousands of participants and urged them to uphold the spirit of love, compassion, and the rich legacy left by Bhagavan Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

Later, Bagchi and R Lakshmana Rao carried the Sri Sathya Sai Universal Torch of Peace along the Beach Road. Lakshmana Rao said Sri Sathya Sai Run & Ride is a sacred journey of health and unity.