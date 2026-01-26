Tadepalligudem UGD project back on track; Rs 88.18 crore sanctioned under AMRUT 2.0

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: After years of waiting, repeated assurances and stalled works, the long-cherished dream of the residents of Tadepalligudem municipal town for a proper underground drainage system is finally set to become a reality.

The Municipal Administration Department has given the green signal to resume the long-pending Underground Drainage (UGD) system and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) works in the town, sanctioning ₹88.18 crore under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme. The works are expected to begin by the end of February.

Tadepalligudem, an important commercial hub in West Godavari district, has long struggled with inadequate civic infrastructure despite rapid urban growth. In the absence of a scientific sewerage system and a functional STP, the town has been plagued by overflowing drains, sewage stagnation and heaps of untreated waste.

During the monsoon, several low-lying localities are routinely submerged, turning daily life into a struggle for residents and posing serious public health risks.