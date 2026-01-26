Two Tollywood actors among four from AP get Padma Shri

VIJAYAWADA: Four eminent persons from Andhra Pradesh have got Padma Shri Award. They include Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad (Art), Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous, Art), Maganti Murali Mohan (Art), and Vempaty Kutumba Sastry (Literature and Education).
Veteran Tollywood actor Rajendra Prasad has been honoured for his outstanding contribution to the field of cinema. With a career spanning nearly five decades, he has acted in over 240 films, earning acclaim for his versatility and ability to portray a wide range of characters.
Widely admired by audience and critics alike, Rajendra Prasad remains one of the most respected, and enduring figures in Telugu cinema.
Murali Mohan is also an accomplished actor. He has acted in more than 350 films during a career spanning six decades. Beyond cinema, he is known for his extensive philanthropic activities, reflecting his commitment to social welfare.
Balakrishna, a doyen of Indian classical music
Balakrishna Prasad was a towering figure in Indian classical music. Renowned as a vocalist, composer and writer, he was the Asthana Vidwan (Court Musician) for the TTD.
He is best remembered as a pioneer in popularising the Sankeerthanas of the 15th century saint-poet Tallapaka Annamacharya.
During his illustrious career, he created new ragas and presented more than 5,000 concerts, leaving behind a rich musical heritage that continues to inspire generations of musicians.
Kutumba Sastry, a visionary academician and administrator, has dedicated more than five decades to the propagation of Sanskrit at national and international levels.
He has headed several Sanskrit institutions and universities, authored books and scholarly papers, and played a crucial role in integrating traditional Sanskrit education with modern academic frameworks.