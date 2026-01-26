Vajpayee commanded respect across party lines, says former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu described former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a leader respected across party lines, who led a life free from controversies and remained deeply committed to democratic values.

Addressing a gathering after unveiling a bronze statue of Vajpayee at Kaleswara Rao Market in the Vijayawada West Assembly constituency on Sunday, Venkaiah Naidu said political leaders must remain closely connected with the people and work sincerely to resolve their problems.

He observed that Vajpayee travelled extensively across districts to spread party ideology, strengthen democratic institutions, and build a strong grassroots presence.

Recalling Vajpayee’s political journey, Venkaiah Naidu said the former Prime Minister rose from being a grassroots worker to leading the nation, earning admiration even from opposition parties.

AP BJP president PVN Madhav said Atal Bihari Vajpayee was not merely a former Prime Minister but a lifelong servant of Bharat Mata.

MLA Sujana Chowdary said it was a matter of pride that the people of Vijayawada West had given him the opportunity to install Vajpayee’s statue. He said the statue would serve as a reminder of ethical leadership and political values, and stated that the mobile health clinics were launched to ensure accessible healthcare for the poor.