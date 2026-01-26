Woman injects HIV to ex-lover’s wife in Andhra; four held

KURNOOL: A woman allegedly attempted to murder her former lover’s wife by forcibly administering HIV injection in the city. Though the incident occurred on January 9, it came to light after the police arrested the accused.

Addressing the media at his office, Kurnool DSP J Babu Prasad, along with III Town CI P Seshaiah, narrated the entire incident.

The DSP said Vasundhara, the prime accused, had a close relationship with a doctor earlier. After the doctor got married, and distanced himself from her, she developed grudge against his family, particularly his wife, K Sravani, an Assistant Professor at Kurnool Medical College.

While she was returning home on her scooter after the end of duty, two unidentified miscreants came on bikes and deliberately rammed her vehicle near Vinayaka Ghat on the KC Canal Road around 2.30 pm on January 9. When she fell down, three women and a man reached Sravani on the pretext of coming to her rescue. They made her sit in an auto-rickshaw to shift her to hospital. During the chaos, Vasundhara allegedly administered the HIV injection to Sravani. When the victim raised an alarm, the accused fled. Later, Sravani was rushed to hospital, the DSP said.

Based on a complaint lodged by her husband, police registered a case under relevant sections of BNS. After analysing the CCTV camera footage at the accident spot, the police arrested Vasundhara and her three accomplices. Two motorcycles used in the crime were seized from the accused, the DSP said.