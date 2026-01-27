Amaravati will emerge as global city: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: The Republic Day celebrations held for the first time in AP capital Amaravati, the dream capital of Andhra Pradesh, were conducted in a grand and impressive manner, reflecting the State’s development vision and future aspirations, said Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

The celebrations were organised at the Parade Grounds in Nelapadu, where 22 tableaux showcased the State’s progress in welfare, infrastructure, governance and social development. The event drew large public participation and appreciation.

Participating in the celebrations, Pawan Kalyan said hosting the Republic Day event in Amaravati was a historic moment and symbolised the government’s commitment to developing the capital city as envisioned.

R-Day at Secretariat

The 77th Republic Day was celebrated on a grand note at the AP Legislature and State Secretariat on Monday. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unfurled the National Flag at his Camp Office in Undavalli. While AP Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju unfurled the National Flag at the Council, AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu unfurled the Tricolour flag at the Assembly. Chief Secretary K.Vijayanand unfurled the National Flag at Block 1 of the State Secretariat.