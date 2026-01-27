Andhra Pradesh: Ryots take to pulses amid water scarcity during Rabi

VIJAYAWADA: Farmers across the State have shifted to pulse crops during the Rabi season as limited irrigation water reduced the scope for water-intensive paddy cultivation. Limited availability of irrigation water in canals and reservoirs has reduced the scope for water-intensive paddy, prompting cultivators to adopt short-duration, low-water pulses that suit the prevailing conditions.

According to the latest crop sowing data, the total cropped area in the State has reached 17.05 lakh hectares (against normal area of 20.69 lakh hectares), which is 82 per cent of the normal Rabi area. Importantly, sowings have exceeded the normal progress for this season, standing at 111 per cent of normal area as on date, reflecting agricultural activity despite water constraints.

A striking feature of the current Rabi season is the dominance of pulses over paddy. Pulses have covered 6.39 lakh hectares, reaching 97 per cent of the normal area as on date, while paddy has been sown in 5.79 lakh hectares, achieving only 78 per cent of the normal seasonal area. It reflects the changing priorities of farmers facing water supply problems.

Among pulse crops, Bengal Gram continues to occupy the largest area, with 3.02 lakh hectares sown so far. It is in the vegetative to flowering stage, indicating timely sowing and good crop establishment. Blackgram, covering 2.34 lakh hectares, and Greengram, cultivated in 0.49 lakh hectares, have recorded significant expansion this season.

Both crops are progressing from the vegetative to flowering stages, benefiting from their short duration and modest moisture requirements. Red gram, horse gram and other minor pulses have added to the overall pulse acreage across several districts.