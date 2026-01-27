APTRANSCO targets 55 key projects worth Rs 9k crore

VIJAYAWADA: APTRANSCO Joint Managing Director G Surya Sai Praveenchand stated that APTRANSCO has set an ambitious target to complete around 55 major transmission projects worth Rs 9319.30 crore, which will add 8,853 MVA of transformation capacity and 1,558 circuit kilometres of transmission lines to the State grid.

The APTRANSCO JMD said that new 400/220/132 KV substations are being developed at strategic locations including Kakinada SEZ, Achutapuram, Gudivada and Ainavalli, reinforcing the State Government’s commitment to ensuring 24×7 reliable and quality power supply across Andhra Pradesh.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, with the support of Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar and guidance from AP Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, the AP power utilities have accorded top priority to transmission infrastructure expansion, system modernisation and adoption of advanced technologies to make Andhra Pradesh’s power sector, the best in the country.

He said APTRANSCO currently operates 380 substations, 1,030 power transformers with a total capacity of 71,049 MVA, and over 33,000 circuit kilometres of high voltage transmission lines. He said APTRANSCO is implementing Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects of 1,500 MW / 3,000 MWh in two phases to support grid stability and peak demand management.