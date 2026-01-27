CM Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and officials attend governor's ‘At Home’ reception

VIJAYAWADA: On the occasion of 77th Republic Day, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and First Lady Sameera Nazeer hosted ‘AT HOME’ reception in the Lok Bhavan lawns here on Monday in a cordial atmosphere.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu along with his wife N Bhuvaneswari, Chief Justice of High Court of Andhra Pradesh Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and his wife Gudiya Thakur, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva, have graced the occasion.

Abdul Nazeer went around the venue and greeted all the guests.

Zakia Khanam, Deputy Chairperson, AP Legislative Council, K Raghurama Krishna Raju, Deputy Speaker, AP Legislative Assembly, Ministers Nara Lokesh, Ponguru Narayana, S Savitha, K Atchannaidu, Kondapalli Srinivas, Kollu Ravindra, Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy,

MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Judges of High Court, Chief Information Commissioner and Commissioners of AP Information Commission, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, All India Service officers, & political leaders attended.