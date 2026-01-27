Constitution is the guiding force of Indian democracy, says AP High Court Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur

VIJAYAWADA: The 77th Republic Day was celebrated with ceremonial grandeur at the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday. Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur unfurled the national flag and received the police guard of honour.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Justice described the Constitution as the guiding force of Indian democracy and the cornerstone of the judicial system.

He said the Constitution, which came into force on January 26, 1950, transformed India into a democratic republic and continues to uphold the principles of the rule of law, equality, civil rights, and people’s sovereignty.

He noted that Republic Day symbolises hope and renewal, reaffirming democracy as a balance of justice, liberty, equality, and rights.

Highlighting national progress, he said successive governments have launched welfare schemes, education reforms, digital infrastructure initiatives, skill development programmes, and women empowerment measures to address poverty and social discrimination.

He also pointed out that legal reforms have expanded into emerging areas such as environmental protection, data privacy, national security, and artificial intelligence.

Justice Dheeraju Thakur emphasised the judiciary’s role in safeguarding constitutional values, protecting civil liberties and ensuring speedy justice.

Justice Dheeraj Singh recalled India’s unwavering commitment to democracy despite challenges and underscored traditional values of peace, fraternity, and non-violence as pillars of national unity.

He expressed confidence in the youth’s role in shaping a strong, and progressive India.